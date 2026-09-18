LG Flags Off Harmukh-Gangbal Yatra from Naranag

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the annual Harmukh-Gangbal Yatra from Naranag in Kangan, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage towards the sacred Gangbal Lake in the Harmukh mountain range. Rajouri-Poonch Lok Sabha MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, Kangan MLA Mehar Ali, besides senior police and civil administration officials, were also present during the flag-off ceremony. The yatra began from Naranag amid security arrangements put in place by the administration and security agencies for the movement of devotees along the mountainous route leading to Gangbal Lake.

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