LG flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims amid tight security

4822 yatris leave in 259 vehicles for darshan

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 2: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here amid a multi-tier security cover for their onward journey to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir where from they will proceed to holy cave for darshan early Friday morning.

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As the first vehicle was flagged off by the LG, the chants of "Bam Bam Bhole'', "Har Har Mahadev'' and 'Baba Barfani Ki Jai' by enthusiastic pilgrims drawn from various parts of the country rent the air. The Lt Governor participated in special Puja on the occasion and the Yatra was flagged off with the ringing of quench shells by the devotees.

A total of 4822 pilgrims across the country in a cavalcade of 259 vehicles left for twin base camps early this morning under tight security arrangements. Among them, 2510 pilgrims preferred long but traditional Pahalgam, Chandanwari track in 112 vehicles while 2312 opted for shortest but steep Baltal track in 147 vehicles.

All these pilgrims had reached their respective base camps by the evening, as per reports.

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The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath Ji cave shrine is scheduled to begin on July 3 simultaneously via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on Sawan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival on August 28.

The Lt Governor, while flagging off the yatra, was accompanied by Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, BJP MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma, local BJP legislators, senior civil and police officials, and representatives of various religious organisations.

"Har Har Mahadev! The sacred journey to the holy abode of Baba Barfani begins! Flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp. Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a profound spiritual awakening," Sinha posted on X after the ceremony.

Sinha said "Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a sacred path where devotion meets spiritual awakening. I wish all devotees a safe, comfortable, blissful and spiritually fulfilling journey. May this holy pilgrimage bring immense joy and divine peace to all'', he said.

Pilgrims expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the administration and security agencies.

Suresh Kumar from Surat, undertaking the pilgrimage for the first time, praised the facilities and assistance provided by the administration and the Army.

Baba Goga Nath of Junagarh Akhara described the journey as a blessing and lauded the arrangements made for seers and devotees.

Another seer, Sukham Dass, who arrived with 20 Sadhus from Kashi and has been undertaking the pilgrimage for the past 32 years, said facilities for the elderly and specially abled pilgrims have significantly improved.

Vaibhav, a pilgrim from Uttarakhand, said he was happy to be part of the first batch and expressed confidence in the security arrangements.

Rajni Devi from Jaipur, who has been undertaking the pilgrimage for the past nine years, also praised the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and the administration for the arrangements, saying there was no reason to fear as the security forces were safeguarding the yatra.

Officials said the convoy was escorted under heavy security, while traffic restrictions and area domination measures were enforced along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims.

Traffic restrictions will remain in force on various stretches of the highway from July 2 to August 28, with daily advisories and sector-wise cut-off timings to regulate traffic, a traffic official said.

About four lakh devotees have registered for this year's pilgrimage, while on-the-spot registration has also commenced in Jammu.

The Jammu region has been placed under an extensive security grid with multi-layered deployment and technology-based surveillance.

BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma termed the Amarnath Yatra, one of the country's most significant pilgrimages and expressed confidence that it would conclude smoothly.

Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma also greeted the pilgrims and said the arrangements made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board would ensure a comfortable journey.

The registration and token distribution continued at Tawi riverfront here today also and yatris from different parts of country were seen queued up before registration counters for their enrolment. Rush of Sadhus was also seen before the registration counters at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir. The LG also visited Ram Mandir to pay obeisance and look after arrangements. He was accompanied by BJP MLA, Yuddhvir Sethi.

Meanwhile, the first batch of pilgrims were given warm welcome in Kashmir Valley right from Qazigund to Pahalgam and Baltal.

Police and civil administration officials , including the IG CRPF and DIG South Kashmir range , Javed Iqbal Matoo greeted the pilgrims with garlands, flower bouquets and petals.

At Migrant camp, Vessu, the parents and relatives of package employees also greeted the pilgrims with chants of ``Bam Bam Bhole and Har Har Mahadev''.

The yatris were also specially greeted at Nandiwan (Pahalgam) by various socio political organisations. A team of Apni Party led by its senior leader, M K Yogi also greeted the pilgrims with garlands and flowers at Nandiwan.

The pilgrims were also given a warm welcome on reaching Srinagar City, Ganderbal and Sonamarg by the administration and local people.

Some pilgrims however suggested further bettering of traffic management on Jammu -Srinagar National Highway during the Yatra time.