LG Felicitates UPSC 2025 And JKAS 2024 Successful Candidates
The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed a felicitation ceremony organised for the successful candidates of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Examination 2024. Congratulating the candidates on their...
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The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed a felicitation ceremony organised for the successful candidates of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) Examination 2024. Congratulating the candidates on their remarkable achievement, the Lieutenant Governor also extended his best wishes to their parents, whose selfless efforts helped them realise their aspirations.