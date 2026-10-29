LG felicitates SSF personnel for exemplary security management during Drug-Free J&K Campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 28: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today felicitated senior officers and personnel of the Special Security Force (SSF) for their outstanding professionalism and dedication in ensuring the successful conduct of the 100-day "Drug-Free Jammu Kashmir Campaign."

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor commended the SSF for adding a remarkable chapter to the administrative and security history of the Union Territory through their courage, vigilance and exceptional competence. He said the SSF has emerged as a symbol of discipline, excellence, and commitment.

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The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the significance of the Drug-Free Jammu Kashmir Campaign, launched on April 11, 2026, as a transformative initiative aimed at mobilizing society against drug abuse.

It is pertinent to mention that the campaign was marked by an extensive Padyatra led by the Lieutenant Governor across all 20 districts of the Union Territory, fostering direct engagement between the administration and citizens.

Praising the SSF's role in the initiative, the Lieutenant Governor noted that the Force ensured meticulous security planning, seamless coordination, and effective crowd management across diverse terrains and challenging conditions.

"From urban centres to remote rural areas and mountainous regions, the SSF maintained the highest standards of security while facilitating meaningful public interaction," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor conveyed his best wishes to all SSF personnel and their families, expressing confidence that they would continue to serve the nation with courage, honour, and commitment. On the occasion, Govind Jaiswal, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Swarn Singh Kotwal, DIG Udhampur- Reasi Range and Former Director SSF; Hareesh H.P, Director SSF and senior officials were present.