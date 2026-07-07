LG felicitates recipients of Kashmir Women’s Organization Fellowship

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today felicitated 32 talented recipients of the Kashmir Women's Organization (KWO) Fellowship, during a ceremony at Lok Bhavan here.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor hailed the fellows as symbols of Jammu and Kashmir's ongoing transformation toward a future built on self-confidence, equal opportunities and dignity for all.

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He lauded the efforts of Dr. Fida Firdous and all the members of Kashmir Women's Organization for creating a robust platform where the Nari Shakti from the region could move forward confidently, embracing their talent, ideas, and identities and play a meaningful role in building a bright future for Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a short span, Kashmir Women's Organization has earned the distinction of becoming a powerful hub of hope, trust, and positive change. This fellowship program is a tangible realization of collaborative and shared responsibility," he said.

"By challenging deeply entrenched stereotypes, these fellows have redefined what is possible. They have paved a new path for future generations and their contributions would serve as a foundation of inspiration, confidence, and guidance for years to come," the Lieutenant Governor said. The Lieutenant Governor paid homage to historical icons such as Rani Didda, Kota Rani, Lal Ded, Habba Khatoon, Mata Rupa Bhawani, who had shaped the consciousness of Jammu Kashmir and contributed to its development. He highlighted that the women of J&K have always scaled the highest peaks of Nari Shakti.

"We have many such remarkable examples before us, and I wish for the women of Jammu and Kashmir to lead the region's development," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering the women of Jammu and Kashmir by granting them their due rights and eliminating discrimination.

He outlined a progressive vision for the Union Territory, powered by women leaders.

"Women's empowerment is key to a Viksit J&K; their progress ensures the progress of society. I envision a Jammu and Kashmir where women lead in academia, industry, social organizations and governance, shaping policies, driving entrepreneurship, and enriching our culture through art and literature.

“I envision a Jammu and Kashmir where every young girl grows up believing that her dreams are valuable, her voice is powerful, and her future holds limitless possibilities," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the need to address the rising challenge of substance abuse among women. He advised the fellows to conduct a comprehensive, region-specific analysis to identify its underlying root causes. He said that this study will significantly strengthen rehabilitation frameworks and provide vital support to our daughters and sisters who have fallen victim to drug addiction.

The Lieutenant Governor also commended the guides who mentored the fellows throughout the programme.

He hoped that the dedication of all the members of Kashmir Women's Organization would serve as a catalyst for positive change in the lives of countless women in the years to come.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor released a book titled "Panchayati Raj Institutions and Municipal Council in India", written by Dr. Nazrul Islam.

Dr. Fida Firdous, President, Kashmir Writers Association, Dr. Darakshan Hassan Bhat, President, Kashmir Women's Organization, members of Kashmir Writers Association and Kashmir Women's Organization and senior officials attended the felicitation ceremony.