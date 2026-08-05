LG felicitates pilgrim from Singapore for performing Amarnath pilgrimage for 25th time

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: J&K LG, Manoj Sinha has felicitated writer and editor, Sameer C Mahendru, an NRI living in Singapore on completing the pilgrimage of Amarnath for the 25th time continuously.

Sinha said that Mahendru has set an example and added that people from Singapore and other parts of the world can visit J&K at any time of the year.

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He said that people of J&K welcomes the visitors with open hearts.

The LG shared with Mahendru his experiences with the visiting pilgrims of Amarnath pilgrimage and changes introduced to facilitate them.

Mahendru performed the pilgrimage of Amarnath Ji in the year 2000 for the first time and from then he is regularly paying obeisance at the holy cave of Amarnath every year during the pilgrimage barring two years when there were lockdown restrictions due to COVID pandemic.

During these visits, Mahendru reported for PTI, Wall Street Journal and some other media organizations covering the Amarnath pilgrimage widely.

This time he visited the holy cave on July 5.

Mahendru presented his new book 'What They Don't Teach You in Journalism Schools: PTI's Great Stories Behind News & Unsung Heroes' to LG Sinha.

Preface of this book was written by former J&K Governor, N.N Vohra.

LG Sinha asked Mahendru to ask the people of Indian origin in foreign countries to visit pilgrimage places in Jammu along with beautiful tourism spots to explore the nature.

He also mentioned about his political tours to Prayagrag and talked about the role of Shiv Narayan in the expansion of RSS from the confluence of three rivers-Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in Prayagrag.