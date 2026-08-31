LG felicitates officers, service providers, stakeholders for successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha felicitated officers of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Civil Administration, Army, CAPFs, J&K Police, BRO, medical professionals, service providers, and other stakeholders for successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026. He said pilgrimage is a celebration of the collective resolve that transformed hardships into duty, challenges into opportunities, and service into a form of spiritual practice.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to the officers, security personnel, sanitation workers, pony operators, pithu bearers, palanquin carriers, langar volunteers and medical staff who ensured a smooth, secure and dignified Yatra despite difficult terrain and adverse weather. He said the achievement was not the success of any single institution or department but of "Team Jammu Kashmir" as a whole.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that the holy yatra was conducted over 57 days, from 3 July to 28 August 2026. Adverse weather posed serious challenges for more than 10 days and approximately 4.80 lakh devotees had darshan of Baba Barfani. 82% of pilgrims completed darshan within the first 20 days; 95% within the first month. 54,000 service providers were registered, including 31,000 pony operators, pithu bearers and palanquin carriers; 6,400 tent and shop operators; and 7,700 langar volunteers.

Around 1.87 lakh pilgrims availed palanquin and pony services and 93 medical facilities were set up along the route, with 595 clinical beds and 26 oxygen booths. A total 1,430 doctors and nursing personnel were on round-the-clock duty, supported by 48 ambulances. 7,900 toilets were installed and maintained by 7,900 sanitation workers as part of a zero-waste Yatra initiative.

Holding capacity was raised to 63,000 within the Yatra area and 54,000 across Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Aadhaar-based registration helped address the challenge of duplicate registrations. Real-time monitoring was ensured through twice-daily coordination meetings (3 a.m. and 8 p.m.) led by Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, CEO of the Shrine Board and the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, with nodal officers, police, Divisional Commissioners and camp officers.

The Lieutenant Governor said the sacred yatra reflects India's Sanatan tradition and its ethos of humanity, coexistence and collective service. He noted that pilgrims from across the country returned home carrying not just a religious experience, but also the message of the region's culture and hospitality.

The Lieutenant Governor thanked civil society groups, political parties and religious leaders who provided all the support to the yatra, and reaffirmed that the discipline, energy and coordination shown during the pilgrimage should now become an enduring part of Jammu Kashmir's development ethos going forward.

"I am confident that every citizen of Jammu Kashmir fulfilled their moral responsibility towards this yatra, directly or indirectly, and elevated the rich cultural tradition of UT before the entire country.

“The sacred yatra of Baba Barfani has placed a clear inspiration before all stakeholders and the public that work is accomplished not by wishes alone, but by sustained effort. Through your own efforts, you have demonstrated that when resolve is collective, leadership is clear, arrangements are robust, and the spirit of service is paramount, no goal remains impossible,” the Lieutenant Governor said.