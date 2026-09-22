LG felicitates Langar Organisations on successful culmination of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today felicitated the organisers and volunteers of the Langar Organisations at Katra, Reasi, following the successful culmination of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026.

The Lieutenant Governor said the Langar volunteers are living embodiments of selfless service and compassion. He stated that every stakeholder associated with the sacred pilgrimage is a carrier of India's eternal cultural consciousness, and that history will remember the contribution of each one.

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The 57-day yatra, which began on 3 July and concluded on Raksha Bandhan, 28 August 2026. More than 4.80 lakh devotees had darshan of Baba Barfani. About 82 percent of darshans were completed within the first 20 days and 95 percent within 30 days. The yatra was affected by rainfall for over 10 days, and an unexpected rush of unregistered pilgrims arrived in the first four to five days. The Lieutenant Governor noted that the Shrine Board's coordination, swift decisions and stakeholder cooperation ensured that services and facilities were provided to all.

"We saw the spirit of selfless service manifest in the early days of the yatra and despite the unforeseen crowds, there was no shortage of any kind. I believe that the true soul of Lord Shiva's pilgrimage lies not only in reaching the holy cave, but also in the remarkable spirit of selfless service visible at the base camps and along those difficult routes," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said 120 Langar Organisations set up service camps at base camps and along the arduous routes. Thousands of volunteers worked day and night, despite the biting cold, and none sought recognition or reward. The Lieutenant Governor observed that selfless seva of Langar Organisations gave strength to lakhs of pilgrims.

Highlighting the management of the yatra, the Lieutenant Governor noted that about 1.87 lakh devotees used palanquin and pony services through the digital pre-paid system, ensuring adherence to prescribed rates, swift redressal of complaints and an end to overcharging. 93 medical facilities were set up, including over 595 beds and 26 oxygen booths. DRDO and the Department of Health & Medical Education established 100-bed hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari. A total of 1,430 doctors and health workers were deployed round the clock, along with 48 ambulances, including 4×4 vehicles for inaccessible routes. Around 7,900 toilet and bathing units were installed and 7,900 sanitation workers were deployed, realising the resolve of a zero-waste yatra. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had mentioned the "Swachh Amarnath Yatra" in Mann Ki Baat.

The Lieutenant Governor said the yatra had again shown that when the administration, civil society, local residents of Jammu Kashmir and the Langar Organisations work with shared resolve, no challenge is insurmountable. Calling them custodians of India's shared civilizational heritage, the Lieutenant Governor urged all stakeholders to begin preparations for next year based on this year's experience, and to work with the Shrine Board so that the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is regarded nationwide as a model spiritual pilgrimage.

"My prayer is that Lord Shiva may continue to shower his divine grace upon you all, and that every year you may continue to serve Baba's devotees in the same manner," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon the Shrine Board and Langar organizations to explore the inclusion of millets in community kitchens and bhojnalayas, and promote healthier dietary habits.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Tejinder Singh, IGP, Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range; Mukund Tibrewal, SSP Reasi; Kumar Abhishek, Deputy Commissioner Reasi; Rahul Singh, Additional CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Rajan Kapoor, President, Shri Amarnathji Yatra Bhandara Organisation; senior officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Civil and Police administration and members of Langar Organizations were present at the felicitation ceremony.