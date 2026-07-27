LG Extends Greetings On CRPF Raising Day, Applauds Force’s Outstanding Service And Supreme Sacrifice

Srinagar, July 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday conveyed his warm greetings to all serving and retired personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and their families on the occasion of the Force’s Raising Day, praising their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security.

In a message shared on his official X handle, the Lieutenant Governor said the CRPF has consistently remained at the forefront of protecting India’s internal security through unmatched courage, professionalism and dedicated service.

Paying rich tribute to the Force, LG Sinha lauded the valour, commitment and sacrifices of CRPF personnel, stating that their selfless devotion to the nation continues to inspire every citizen. He also expressed gratitude for their relentless efforts in maintaining peace, combating terrorism, preserving law and order, and serving the country under the most challenging circumstances.

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Established on July 27, 1950, the CRPF is India’s largest Central Armed Police Force and plays a vital role in counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency operations, election duties, disaster response and internal security across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.