LG Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Udhampur Accident
Srinagar, Oct 21 : The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Ramnagar, Udhampur. In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote: "Distressed to learn about...
Srinagar, Oct 21 : The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Ramnagar, Udhampur.
In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote:
"Distressed to learn about the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Ramnagar, Udhampur. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.
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I have directed the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families and ensure the best possible treatment to those who have been injured in the accident."
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