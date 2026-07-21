LG Directs Officials To Assess Property, Infrastructure Damage Caused By Flash Floods In Poonch, Rajouri

Srinagar, July 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to the senior officials and the Deputy Commissioners of Rajouri and Poonch to assess property and public infrastructure damage caused by heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides.

The Lieutenant Governor is continuously monitoring the situation and has directed all district administrations and departments to work around the clock in close coordination to lead rescue, relief, and restoration efforts.

He has also urged the citizens to avoid non-essential travel in vulnerable areas and strictly follow safety advisories issued by local district administration.

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In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said:

"I spoke with senior officials and the DCs of Rajouri and Poonch to assess the damage to houses and key public infrastructure caused by heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides.

The Divisional Commissioner and IG Jammu are currently on the ground, and I have instructed all departments to work around the clock in close coordination to manage rescue, relief, and restoration efforts. Our main focus is reopening key roads and restoring power and water supplies. I was informed that out of 435 damaged roads, 356 have already been restored. I urge citizens to avoid non-essential travel in vulnerable areas and strictly follow safety advisories issued by local district administration.

Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, Army, BRO, NHAI, J&K Police, and Civil Defence are working together, while Quick Response teams are deployed in vulnerable areas. I am deeply anguished by the tragic loss of lives in this natural calamity. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the swift recovery of all those injured."