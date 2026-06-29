LG directs for robust coordination, vigilance, security for Yatra

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, June 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today directed security forces to maintain the highest level of vigilance and ensure robust coordination for the safety and security of pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Sinha passed these directions during a high-level meeting with senior officials of police, security and administration at Baltal in Ganderbal and reviewed the preparations for the Yatra.

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The LG reviewed the infrastructure, security measures, and overall arrangements to ensure that all preparations are complete.

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Sinha directed all the stakeholder departments to make certain that all amenities are in place and that devotees are welcomed into an environment that is safe, comfortable, and well-organized.

"My priority is that every pilgrim can enjoy the spiritual journey and leave with a truly enriching and fulfilling experience. The sacred Yatra is a moment of faith, and shared joy. I want the arrangements to reflect that spirit, ensuring that Teerth Yatris are well cared for," he said.

The LG reviewed the arrangements in place with regard to sanitation, evacuation plan, weather forecasting, holding areas for pilgrims, parking facilities, langars, transportation, healthcare services, drinking water and power supply, buffer stock of essential commodities, road maintenance, flood mitigation measures, disaster management preparedness, animal husbandry services, registration counters and other essential infrastructure.

Sinha instructed the concerned departments to increase the number of on-the-spot registration counters to facilitate quicker registration and minimize waiting time for devotees.