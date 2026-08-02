LG directs for intensifying anti-terror operations in J&K

‘Strengthen security grid for smooth Yatra’

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today directed the security forces to intensify anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir to neutralise terrorists responsible for recent attacks.

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The LG issued these directions during a high-level security review meeting held here today, a day after two migrant workers were killed in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

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He emphasised for a robust response to terrorism and called upon the security agencies to further intensify precise and high-impact anti-terror operations aimed at neutralising terrorists and dismantling their support networks across J&K.

"We must intensify precise, high-impact anti-terror operations to neutralise the terrorists," he said.

Sinha directed all the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to conduct a comprehensive review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established to protect labourers from outside Jammu Kashmir.

The LG also directed that the employers must ensure all workers from other states and UTs of the country are provided insurance and that their details are registered with local police and district authorities.

Sinha instructed the authorities to ensure dignified last rites for the victims of the Kulgam terror attack and to provide all the support to bereaved families.

The meeting also discussed the security arrangements in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra and strengthening of the security grid. Click here to watch video

The meeting was attended by Atal Dullo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home Department; S.J.M.Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Nitish Kumar, ADGP, CID; M Raju, Commissioner/Secretary, GAD; IGPs; Divisional Commissioners; SSPs, Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials.

The DGP gave a detailed presentation of the ongoing operations that are being conducted across Kashmir since last week. It may be mentioned here that over 3500 suspected Over Ground Workers of terrorists were rounded up and questioned after the July 22 attack.

This is the second high level security review meeting held by the LG in the last 10 days. The last security review meeting was held on July 23, day after the killing of a cop in Anantnag town on July 22. In that meeting comprehensive logistics and safety arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra was reviewed.

Sinha in the last meeting had instructed officials to strictly prohibit unregistered service providers along the route and to enforce a mandatory 100% prepaid service system.

He had also directed for swift response to potential incidents, instructed officials to maintain active traffic management, conduct regular vehicle inspections, ensure all equipment is functional, and issue timely weather alerts.