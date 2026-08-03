LG decentralizes land-use approval powers in Ladakh to speed up development

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 2: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena has further eased land-use regulations in the region by decentralizing approval powers for change in land use, a move aimed at ensuring faster clearance of development proposals and improving ease of living and doing business in the Union Territory.

Under the new framework, the Divisional Commissioner has been authorized to approve change in land use for land measuring above 2 kanals and up to 4 kanals, while the Chief Secretary will approve applications for land measuring above 4 kanals and up to 2 acres.

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The Lieutenant Governor will continue to approve proposals involving land above 2 acres. Earlier, all such approvals were granted only by the Lieutenant Governor.

The decision followed the July 8 order exempting residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use development on land up to 2 kanals from prior approval.

The new system is expected to speed up disposal of applications, particularly in areas outside Municipal Committees.

A statement said the interim framework has been introduced in view of the absence of notified Master Plans and Zonal Development Plans in Ladakh, which had led to delays in granting development permissions.

It said the new system will allow people in rural areas to build houses, establish commercial units, set up small industries and undertake other legitimate development activities with fewer procedural hurdles while maintaining planned growth.

The Revenue Department has been directed to issue detailed operational guidelines for regulating land use and construction outside municipal limits.

The framework will remain in force until the statutory planning framework, including Master Plans and Zonal Development Plans, is notified.