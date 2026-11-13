LG credits security forces for creating conducive security environment

KPs integral part of Kashmir’s composite culture

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today credited security forces for creating a conducive security environment for the revival and preservation of the region's cultural, historical and spiritual heritage.

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While speaking at a two day seminar on "Revival, Preservation and Sustainability of Cultural Heritage of Kashmir," here at SKICC, Sinha said that the sacrifices and efforts of security personnel had enabled the revival of historically significant sites, including Naranaag, and the organisation of programmes aimed at promoting Kashmir's rich cultural legacy.

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"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our colleagues in the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and paramilitary forces, whose hard work and sacrifices have created an environment in Jammu and Kashmir where people can now think about the revival of Naranaag," he said.

The LG also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and commitment in creating an atmosphere conducive to such initiatives.

Stressing the need to preserve the region's civilisational heritage, the LG said the present generation had a responsibility to protect its ancestral legacy and pass it on to future generations.

"Our responsibility is not merely to remain silent spectators of this heritage, but to preserve it, understand it more deeply and make it accessible to the common people and future generations," he said.

Highlighting the Government's conservation efforts, Sinha said 40 heritage projects had been completed out of 106 taken up during the first two phases, while 321 additional projects had been identified under the third phase.

He said the Archives Department had digitised approximately 96.8 lakh pages, covering nearly 70 per cent of the available archival documents in Jammu and Srinagar.

Under Mission Gyan Bharatam, around 43,000 manuscripts had been identified and more than 83,000 pages digitised, he added.

Sinha said nearly 90 per cent of the restoration work at Srinagar's Safiana School had been completed, while the modernisation of Abhinav Theatre and Kala Kendra in Jammu was progressing and was expected to be completed within six months.

Referring to Kashmir's intellectual and spiritual legacy, he cited the contributions of Acharya Abhinavagupta and called for translating ancient texts, promoting research and encouraging universities and cultural institutions to provide platforms for scholars and students.

"Heritage should remain alive. It should engage in dialogue and guide the younger generation. The roots of heritage are not in library shelves but in society," he said.

On the restoration of Naranaag, the LG said the site held immense historical and spiritual significance, with centuries-old faith, folklore and collective memories associated with it.

He assured that administrative and procedural issues concerning the project would be addressed and necessary formalities completed at the earliest.

The LG also stressed the importance of preserving the heritage of all communities, saying Jammu and Kashmir's identity was rooted in communal harmony and mutual respect.

Referring to the inauguration of residential accommodation for PM package employees on November 1, he said Kashmir remained incomplete without the Kashmiri Pandit community.

"The literary consciousness, spiritual heritage and cultural richness of Kashmir cannot be imagined without the contribution of Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

He said their dignified return was essential for restoring Kashmir's historical heritage and human dignity, adding that the majority community had an important responsibility in this regard.

Sinha also referred to the Harmukh-Gangbal pilgrimage and appreciated retired armed forces officers and other stakeholders for highlighting Naranaag's historical and cultural significance.

He reiterated that heritage preservation required collective participation from government institutions, universities, scholars, students and society.