LG constitutes Industrial Tribunals, appoints Enquiry Officers

Labour Commr appointed Registrar of Trade Unions in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration has constituted Industrial Tribunals at Jammu and Srinagar and appointed Deputy Labour Commissioners of both divisions as Enquiry Officers under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

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The Union Territory administration has also designated the Labour Commissioner, J&K, as the Appellate Authority under the Code.

As per three separate notifications issued by the Labour and Employment Department, the Industrial Tribunals, with headquarters at Jammu and Srinagar, will adjudicate industrial disputes and perform other functions assigned to them under the Code.

The Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu, has been appointed as the Enquiry Officer for all industrial establishments in Jammu Division, while the Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kashmir, will perform the same role for establishments in Kashmir Division.

The Labour Commissioner, J&K, has been appointed as the Appellate Authority under the Code.

Meanwhile, the LG administration has also appointed the Labour Commissioner as the Registrar of Trade Unions for the Union Territory.

As per a notification issued by the Labour and Employment Department, the Deputy Labour Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir have been appointed as Additional Registrars within their respective territorial jurisdictions, while all the Assistant Labour Commissioners have been designated as Deputy Registrars within their respective jurisdictions.