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Home / State / LG congratulates Team Skyroot Aerospace

LG congratulates Team Skyroot Aerospace

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, July 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today extended his heartiest congratulations to Team Skyroot Aerospace following the successful maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1. In his congratulatory message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "Heartiest congratulations to Team Skyroot...

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Daily Excelsior
04:58 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today extended his heartiest congratulations to Team Skyroot Aerospace following the successful maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1.

In his congratulatory message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "Heartiest congratulations to Team Skyroot Aerospace on the successful maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1. This historic achievement is a proud moment for the nation and reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of strengthening India's space sector through innovation and private enterprise. I applaud Team Skyroot for their pioneering spirit and dedication. May this remarkable success inspire our youth to embrace science and innovation and contribute to India's journey as a global leader in space exploration."

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