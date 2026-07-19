LG congratulates Team Skyroot Aerospace

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today extended his heartiest congratulations to Team Skyroot Aerospace following the successful maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1.

In his congratulatory message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "Heartiest congratulations to Team Skyroot Aerospace on the successful maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1. This historic achievement is a proud moment for the nation and reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of strengthening India's space sector through innovation and private enterprise. I applaud Team Skyroot for their pioneering spirit and dedication. May this remarkable success inspire our youth to embrace science and innovation and contribute to India's journey as a global leader in space exploration."