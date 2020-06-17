LG congratulates KU for ranking amongst top 50 Varsities

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, Chancellor of the Kashmir University, has congratulated the faculty, staff and students of the University for entering the top 50 universities of India.

The University of Kashmir, in the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework-2020 rankings declared by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India has jumped to rank 48, substantially improving last year’s NIRF ranking of 53 among the top 100 universities across India.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the University, the Lt Governor in his message called for making sustained efforts to improve quality and accessibility in the Higher education space.

The Lt Governor complimented Vice Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad for achieving this feat and hoped that this achievement will rekindle the spirit to strive for higher goals in future and gain prominence at national as well as international levels.