LG Congratulates J&K Police On Successful Completion Of Jashn-E-Dal 2026; Calls Upon Youth To Dream Big And Build A Drug-Free Society

Srinagar, Oct 15: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha congratulated Jammu Kashmir Police on the successful completion of Jashn-e-Dal-2026. In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said that sports is the celebration of human capability, perseverance and collective aspiration. Appreciating the enthusiasm of the athletes and the efforts of the Jammu Kashmir Police, the Lieutenant Governor said that sports not only produce champions but also instil determination, patience and courage among young people.

Highlighting the growing stature of Jashn-e-Dal, the Lieutenant Governor said that the event has evolved beyond an annual competition into a cherished tradition emotionally connected with the people of Jammu Kashmir. Over the past few days, nearly 600 young athletes participated in 20 water-sports disciplines, including kayaking, canoeing, rowing, sculling and the traditional shikara race, showcasing the region’s immense sporting potential and vibrant water-sports culture.

The Lieutenant Governor urged athletes to dream without limits and strive for excellence with dedication and sincerity. Referring to the achievements of sportspersons nurtured through initiatives of Jammu Kashmir Police, the Lieutenant Governor in his message said that young athletes are inheritors of a proud legacy and ambassadors of the Union Territory’s sporting future.

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Emphasising the importance of resilience, hard work and self-confidence, the Lieutenant Governor noted that no challenge is insurmountable when faced with determination and perseverance. The Lieutenant Governor also called upon athletes and citizens to contribute towards building a healthy and drug-free society. Stressing that sports provide a constructive path for youth empowerment, the Lieutenant Governor said that initiatives such as Jashn-e-Dal channel youthful energy towards nation-building, creativity and positive social transformation.

Commending the Jammu Kashmir Police for its Civic Action Programme and youth-oriented initiatives, including “Run for Unity” and the upcoming “Pedal for Paradise” rally, the Lieutenant Governor said these efforts have strengthened trust, community participation and youth engagement.

Congratulating medal winners, the Lieutenant Governor urged them to remain humble, while encouraging other participants to view setbacks as stepping stones towards future success. In his message, the Lieutenant Governor expressed confidence that Jammu Kashmir’s water-sports ecosystem would continue to expand, creating greater opportunities for young athletes in the years ahead.