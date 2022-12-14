LG conducts on-site inspection, reviews construction work of Transit Accommodations

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA/ BANDIPORA, Dec 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla and Bandipora, today.

The Lt Governor ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the two sites and laid emphasis on timely completion of all the works. He interacted with the officials, engineers engaged at Baramulla and Bandipora.

The concerned Deputy Commissioners briefed the Lt Governor on the progress of works pertaining to different departments including power, water supply and other additional works.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Revenue Department; Dr Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla; Dr Owais Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, and other concerned officials were present.