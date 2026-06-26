LG, CM pay tribute to Imam Hussain (AS), Karbala martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recalled the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on the eve of Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor said: "The supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala remain a timeless beacon for humanity, upholding truth, justice, and human dignity.

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"Let us resolve to imbibe these universal ideals and work together to build a peaceful, progressive, and equitable society," he added

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also paid rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala, recalling their unparalleled sacrifice for truth, justice and righteousness.

In his message on the solemn occasion of Ashoora, the Chief Minister said that the tragedy of Karbala remains an eternal symbol of courage, steadfastness and resistance against tyranny. He observed that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), along with his devoted family members and companions, upheld the highest ideals of faith, justice, compassion and human dignity through their supreme sacrifice.

"The message of Karbala transcends time and geography. It inspires humanity to stand firm in the face of injustice, uphold moral values and safeguard the principles of truth and righteousness, irrespective of the challenges," the Chief Minister said.

He emphasized that the teachings and sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) continue to serve as a beacon of hope and guidance for people across the world, reminding society of the importance of selflessness, integrity and unwavering commitment to justice.

The Chief Minister urged people to imbibe the timeless values exemplified by the martyrs of Karbala and work collectively towards fostering peace, harmony, mutual respect and brotherhood in society.

On the occasion, Omar Abdullah joined the people in solemn observance of Ashoora and prayed for lasting peace, communal harmony and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also prayed for eternal peace to the revered martyrs of Karbala and for the well-being of all.