LG, CM greet people on Shri Krishna Janmashtami

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said: "On the joyous occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all."

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The life and teachings of Lord Krishna carry a universal message celebrating the ultimate victory of righteousness and virtue. His timeless wisdom to action guide us to fulfill our duties without attachment to the outcome. May Lord Shri Krishna guide us toward righteousness, and may his divine blessings bring joy and prosperity to all", he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

In his message, the Chief Minister said the festival of Janmashtami symbolises the triumph of righteousness, truth and compassion over evil.

He expressed hope that the occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and mutual respect among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister prayed that the festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness to all, and strengthens the spirit of unity and harmony in society.