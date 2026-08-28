LG, CM greet people on Raksha Bandhan

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which is being celebrated tomorrow.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said: "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan."

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"The joyful festival celebrates the timeless bond between brothers and sisters. The sacred thread of rakhi symbolizes unconditional love, affection, and trust. May the auspicious occasion further strengthen societal ties, deepen the spirit of unity and togetherness across all sections," he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, the Chief Minister described Raksha Bandhan as a cherished festival that celebrates the bond of love, affection and mutual respect between brothers and sisters.

He said the festival reflects the enduring values of family bonds, trust, care and responsibility that strengthen the social fabric of society.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the occasion would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to every household and further strengthen the spirit of unity, harmony and brotherhood among people across Jammu and Kashmir.