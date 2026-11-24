Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 23: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has greeted the people on the eve of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "On the auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all."

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"Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's timeless message of love, truth, compassion, equality of all human beings and selfless service continues to guide us. Let us pledge to walk the path shown by Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and dedicate ourselves to the service and upliftment of humanity," he added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also extended warm greetings to the Sikh community on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that the timeless teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, centred on compassion, equality, unity and selfless service, continue to inspire humanity and promote harmony across communities.

He emphasised the importance of upholding the values of mutual respect, brotherhood and inclusivity to build a peaceful and harmonious society.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to all celebrating the occasion and expressed hope that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji would continue to guide society towards peace, prosperity and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.