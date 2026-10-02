LG, CM greet people on Gandhi Jayanti

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which will be celebrated tomorrow on 2nd October, 2026.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said, "On the occasion of the 157th birth anniversary of our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Advertisement

"Pujya Bapu showed the world that truth, non-violence and self-reliance are eternal paths to peace. His timeless ideals of Satya, Ahimsa, Swadeshi, Swachhata and Sarvodaya continue to guide humanity and inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the country's continuous growth and prosperity," he said.

On this sacred occasion, let us pay heartfelt tribute to Pujya Bapu by pledging to live by his noble principles. Together, let us build a peaceful and prosperous Jammu Kashmir and developed India," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri on the eve of his birth anniversary.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri was the epitome of simplicity, honesty, integrity and patriotism. A strong and visionary leader, he guided India toward self-reliance. His famous call, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', will always echo in our hearts and inspire future generations".

"On his birth anniversary, let us rededicate ourselves to his noble ideals and serve the motherland with the selfless spirit," he added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also extended his greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister said his enduring message of truth, non-violence, peace and communal harmony continues to inspire generations and remains relevant in the contemporary world.

"Gandhi Ji showed the world the strength of truth, non-violence and compassion. His life and ideals continue to inspire us to work for peace, harmony, equality and human dignity," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Gandhi Ji's vision of India was rooted in unity, tolerance and respect for all, adding that his teachings offer enduring guidance for building a peaceful and inclusive society.

The Chief Minister called upon people to draw inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's life and reaffirm their commitment to the values of peace, harmony and social solidarity.