LG, CM greet people on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

In a message the Lieutenant Governor said: "On the blessed occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone.

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"The life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad remain an eternal beacon of peace, equality, and compassion for all humankind. On this sacred day, let us pledge to live by his values of love, kindness, and universal brotherhood and work together to foster a more harmonious, inclusive and united society," he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his message, the Chief Minister said the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) offer a timeless beacon of peace, compassion, equality, tolerance and brotherhood for humanity. He called upon people to imbibe these values in their daily lives and work towards building a more harmonious, inclusive and compassionate society.

"Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) reminds us of the timeless message of the Prophet (SAW), rooted in kindness, tolerance and service to humanity. Let us dedicate ourselves to following this noble path and promote unity, brotherhood and mutual respect across all sections of society," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressing hope that the auspicious occasion would further strengthen communal harmony, mutual understanding and a shared spirit of service across the region.