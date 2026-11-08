LG, CM greet people on Deepawali

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Deepawali.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all."

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"The festival of Deepawali celebrates the eternal victory of light over darkness, virtue over vice, and justice over injustice. On this joyous occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to bringing happiness and prosperity into the lives of all citizens, spreading the warmth of compassion and solidarity," he said.

"Let us reach out to extend support and happiness to those in need. I pray that Maa Lakshmi, Bhagwan Ganesh, and Prabhu Shri Ram bring their blessings to every home," he added.

"May the festival bring happiness and prosperity to all and illuminate their lives with lights of hope and joy," he further said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and to all those celebrating Diwali across the country and abroad.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolises the triumph of good over evil and the victory of truth and righteousness. He observed that the festival conveys the enduring message of hope, harmony and compassion, while reinforcing the values of unity and mutual respect that define India's rich cultural diversity.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to every household.

"May the festival of Diwali illuminate every home with happiness and usher in peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country," he said.