LG, CM condole demise of JKAS officer

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed deep grief over the untimely passing of Shri Mohammad Younis Mir, an officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "Saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Mohammad Younis Mir. He was a committed officer who served the people of Jammu Kashmir with utmost dedication. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this difficult hour. I pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

Advertisement

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of young JKAS officer.

Mohammad Younis Mir, a 2019-batch Junior Scale JKAS officer, was presently serving as Assistant Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, in the Industries and Commerce Department.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, friends and colleagues of the departed officer and prayed for strength and fortitude for them to bear this irreparable loss.

The Chief Minister also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and a place for him in the highest ranks in the hereafter.