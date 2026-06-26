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Home / State / LG, CM condole demise of JKAS officer

LG, CM condole demise of JKAS officer

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, June 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed deep grief over the untimely passing of Romin Ahmad, an officer of the Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS). In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "Grieved by...

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Daily Excelsior
04:46 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed deep grief over the untimely passing of Romin Ahmad, an officer of the Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: "Grieved by the untimely demise of Romin Ahmad. As a dedicated officer, he served the people of Jammu Kashmir with dedication and commitment. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this difficult hour. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul."

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also expressed profound grief over the demise of Romin Ahmad, who was serving as Joint Director, Handloom, Kashmir.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister described the passing of the officer as a significant loss to the administration.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues in this hour of grief. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and for strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

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