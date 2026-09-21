LG chairs special meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

*Reviews progress on International Museum of Goddess, approves key initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired a special meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at Lok Bhavan, Jammu to review the progress of the International Museum of Goddess at Katra and discuss important matters concerning the Shrine Board.

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The meeting was attended by members of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board including Baleshwar Rai, Dr. Ashok Bhan, Gunjan Rana, Dr. K.K. Talwar, Kulbhushan Ahuja, Lalit Bhasin and Suresh Kumar Sharma. Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj and Sudha Murty virtually attended the meeting.

The meeting primarily reviewed the progress towards realization of the International Museum of Goddess, an important project envisaged to showcase the rich spiritual, cultural, artistic and civilizational heritage associated with the worship of Goddess. The Shrine Board had accorded in-principle approval to the project at its 76th meeting held on February 8, 2026. Subsequently, a special meeting was convened at Lok Bhavan, Jammu, on May 21, 2026, to deliberate upon the future course of action for taking forward the project in a time-bound manner.

As part of the ongoing efforts to establish a strong scholarly foundation for the proposed Museum, the Board was informed that extensive research, documentation and field-based cultural studies are being undertaken. Dedicated teams comprising scholars and researchers are visiting various temples, Shakti Peethas and other important centres of Devi worship to comprehensively document their history, mythology, traditions, rituals, architecture, cultural significance and associated heritage through field research, documentation and videography.

The Board, which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, ratified the engagement of an Advisor for the Museum Project and also deliberated on the preliminary concept design of the proposed Museum presented by M/s Batul Raj Mehta & Associates (BRMA) and M/s Tata Ecofirst Services Ltd. Taking into account the experience of BRMA in museum concept design and the expertise of M/s Tata Ecofirst Services Ltd. in architectural, fabrication and construction consultancy, the Board approved the consortium of the two agencies for formulation of the preliminary concept design.

The Board deliberated at length on various aspects of the project including the scope of work, estimated project cost, implementation schedule, and the consortium fee payable to the engaged firms. Following detailed deliberations and careful consideration of the various parameters, the Board tentatively endorsed the initial projected cost and the proposed consortium fee towards the concept design services. The Board also approved, in principle, the proposed implementation schedule, envisaging completion of the project within an estimated period of approximately 38 months, subject to timely completion of the prescribed project milestones and fulfillment of all requisite statutory, administrative and other procedural requirements.

Keeping in view the significance and strategic importance of the project and recognizing the need for focused attention, effective coordination and timely execution, the Lieutenant Governor desired that a dedicated project team be constituted specifically for the purpose headed by an experienced and competent officer, having the requisite, administrative and project-management expertise, to ensure effective supervision and coordination at all stages of the project.

The Board also reviewed the arrangements for licensing, operation, maintenance and management of nine premium cottages located near the Sports Stadium, Katra. Comprising fully furnished 2-BHK units equipped with modern facilities, the cottages are intended to provide quality hospitality facilities. In this regard, M/s J&K Heritage Resorts Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded the facility for its operation under the brand of ITC Hotels Ltd.

The Board further discussed the future management of the Shrine Hospital at Kakryal and decided to strengthen its institutional framework by entrusting its management and operations to SMVD Charitable Society. The arrangement envisages clearly defined functional verticals for ensuring efficient management and delivery of healthcare services.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor released a Special Cover titled "Global Symbol of Faith" issued by the Department of Posts in honour of the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji Shrine to further promote and showcase its rich heritage and universal appeal.

Anjani Kumar Singh, Advisor to the Museum Project (virtually); Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Government, Culture Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB; Alok Kumar Maurya, Addl. CEO, SMVDSB; Brijesh Jha, Director (Academics & Research), Museum Project; Sagar Hanuman Singh, Chief Post Master General, J&K Circle; Shah Nawaz Hussain, Sr. Supdt. of Post Office, Jammu; Rajeev Sharma, Supdt. of Post Office Udhampur; Shruti Awasthi, Regional Director, IGNCA; Batul Raj Mehta, and other representatives of M/s BRMA and M/s Tata Ecofirst Services Ltd. and senior officers of the Shrine Board also attended the meeting.