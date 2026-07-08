LG chairs high-level meeting to review Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

Over 1.13 lakh devotees perform Darshan

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

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The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Ashwani Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Dr. Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO Amarnathji Shrine Board and other senior officers. So far, more than 1.13 lakh devotees have performed Darshan at the holy cave.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the senior officials to ensure that devotees are properly registered and well-assisted by officers on the ground.

"Our goal is to make this pilgrimage a truly memorable experience for everyone and they have access to the best possible amenities. Safety, security and hassle-free darshan of Baba Barfani must remain our top priority.

Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a matter of immense pride for us and is deeply intertwined with the aspirations and spiritual consciousness of our nation. It reflects India's enduring civilisational heritage and showcases the country's unique soft power to the world. This sacred yatra is a cherished tradition and also an integral part of our national identity. Ensuring smooth, safe, and successful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is our collective resolve," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged all stakeholders to work together in close coordination to make this year's Yatra truly historic and set a benchmark for spiritual tourism across the country.

"Such a collective effort can create a model that inspires similar pilgrimages nationwide," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to all devotees to immerse themselves in the spiritual bliss of this sacred journey to Lord Shiva's abode while experiencing the warmth of local hospitality and the richness of J&K's traditional arts and crafts.

"By supporting and promoting local products, we can ensure that the pilgrimage becomes not only a profound spiritual experience but also a meaningful celebration of the local economy, culture, and heritage," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the operations of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board's 24x7 Control Room, established at Lok Bhavan, for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

He took stock of arrangements at various sections along the routes, deployment of security personnel, the functioning of langars, queue management systems at different junctions as well as the Holy Cave.