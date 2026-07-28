LG chairs Governing Board meeting of Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired the introductory meeting of the newly constituted Governing Board of Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar, at Lok Bhavan.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, Shailendra Kumar; Commissioner/ Secretary, Higher Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma; Commissioner/ Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi; Director Colleges, Prof. (Dr.) S. Ajaz Bashir; President, Hindu Education Society Kashmir, Prof. B. L. Zutshi; other members including Prof. Ashok Aima, Prof. Veena Pandita, Prof. Verinder Rawal, VK. Raina, M. K. Jalali; Dean Academic Affairs, University of Kashmir, Prof. Shariefuddin Pirzada; Dean, College Development Council, University of Kashmir, Prof. (Dr.) Aneesa Shafi, Principal, Gandhi Memorial College, Prof. Masood Ahmad Malik and other senior officials.

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The Governing Board, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, discussed various matters of academic and administrative importance, to further improve the overall functioning of the College.

The Lieutenant Governor directed for laying out a comprehensive policy aimed at streamlining the administrative and operational framework across the institution.

The Board also held detailed deliberations on adoption of the Rules of Business of the Governing Board; Grant-in-Aid to G. M. College of Education, Bantalab, Jammu; streamlining recruitment process; pensionary benefits for existing staff and retired employees w.e.f. 2002; augmentation of campus infrastructure; revision of existing curriculum, and the introduction of new courses aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).