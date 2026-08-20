LG chairs 37th Executive Council meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 19: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today chaired the 37th meeting of the Executive Council of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, at SMVDU, Kakryal, Katra.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Prof. Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Management, Ahmedabad University; Prof. A.S.K. Sinha, Former Director, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Amethi; Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO, SMVDSB; Ajay Kumar Sharma, Registrar, SMVDU and other members of the Executive Council.

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The Council accorded in-principle approval for a 200-bed boys' hostel, to be funded by SMVDSB, along with preparation of a detailed project report. It also granted in-principle approval for two new academic programmes - B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.Tech in Food Technology - and suggested exploring the possibility of offering LL.B. in conjunction with the science and commerce streams. The budget proposals for FY 2026-27 and the final audit report for FY 2024-25 were adopted, along with a proposal for enhanced financial assistance to students attending national and international conferences workshops and events.

The Council further approved the completion and development of the sports complex at the SMVDU campus, in collaboration with SMVDSB, to provide sports facilities for students and employees, and decided to finalise a five-year roadmap for the University, based on a viable operating model, in consultation with the Academic Council and Finance Committee. The Executive Council also adopted the University's proposed Kulgeet (institutional anthem).

The Council reviewed the University's academic, administrative, and financial progress and also approved several initiatives for the forthcoming academic sessions. It also ratified the nomination of external members to the Executive Council and to the Academic Council of SMVDU, and reviewed the status of ongoing and completed major construction projects, calling for their timely completion.

Appreciating the University's initiatives on wellness, sports, and youth engagement, the Lieutenant Governor directed the administration to conduct counselling, mental health, and value-based awareness programmes for students, and to subscribe to online counselling platforms for student support.

The Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, suggested academic relaxation for NSS and NCC students selected to represent the University at events of national importance, along with additional credits in recognition of their achievements. He further recommended introducing industry-linked vocational courses, delivered through internal faculty and external experts, and open to all students regardless of minimum eligibility criteria.

Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU briefed the Executive Council on key developments relating to admissions, recruitment, faculty career advancement, ongoing construction projects, and new academic programmes proposed for the upcoming academic year.