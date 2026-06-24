LG Chairs 36th University Council Meeting Of SKUAST-Kashmir, Approves Major Reforms And Future Initiatives

Srinagar, Jun 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired the 36th University Council Meeting of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir at Lok Bhavan, where several key institutional reforms and ambitious future initiatives aimed at strengthening the university’s academic, research and innovation ecosystem were approved.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmad Dar, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, senior government officials, academicians and representatives from national agricultural institutions.

Among the major decisions taken, the University Council approved the upgradation of the Agricultural Research Information System into the Directorate of Information Technology and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell into the Directorate of Quality Assurance. The Council also approved the establishment of an International Students Cell to enhance global outreach and provide support to students from outside the country.

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As part of the university’s long-term development roadmap, three futuristic and self-sustaining flagship initiatives were proposed. These include the establishment of a Centre for Agri Innovation, Analytics and Certification as a National Reference Laboratory, creation of an Agri-Startup Park to nurture and support more than 50 startup enterprises, and the setting up of a Global Veterinary School as an internationally benchmarked centre for veterinary education, research and advanced clinical services.

Addressing the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor lauded SKUAST-Kashmir’s remarkable journey from a regionally focused institution to one with global aspirations. He praised the university’s achievements in academics, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and international collaborations.

He observed that the university’s transformative initiatives have the potential to position SKUAST-Kashmir as a leading innovation-driven and globally engaged agricultural institution. The Lieutenant Governor also directed the Vice Chancellor to ensure that University Council meetings are held regularly, at least twice every year, for timely review of academic and administrative matters.

Presenting the University Report, Vice Chancellor Nazir Ahmad Ganai highlighted the institution’s transformation into a nationally recognised university with a vision of emerging as a globally competitive centre of excellence in agricultural and allied sciences.

He informed the Council that the university has achieved significant progress in national rankings, developed the largest startup ecosystem among higher educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, and secured 123 Intellectual Property Rights, including patents, trademarks and designs, reflecting a strong culture of innovation and translational research.

The Vice Chancellor further stated that nearly 30 percent of the university’s students now come from outside Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring its growing national outreach, academic reputation and appeal among students from across the country.