LG calls for stronger cultural unity and commitment for Viksit Bharat

*Extends greetings on Foundation Day of 13 States, UTs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today extended his warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Keralam, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Punjab and Tamil Nadu on their Foundation Day.

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Addressing a commemorative programme marking the occasion at Lok Bhavan, the Lieutenant Governor said that the celebration of Foundation Days of different States and Union Territories reflects India's enduring civilisational ethos of unity in diversity. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening the spirit of coordination, harmony and emotional integration among various regions of the country and advancing the vision of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

The Lieutenant Governor noted that India's identity is rooted not only in geography but also in a shared cultural consciousness that has bound together diverse traditions, languages, customs, knowledge systems and artistic expressions for centuries. Highlighting ideals of ancient Indian scriptures and literary traditions from different regions, he said that India's rich heritage continues to nurture a sense of belonging that transcends geographical boundaries.

"Our literary and spiritual heritage, from Keralam to Madhya Pradesh, from Andaman and Nicobar to Andhra Pradesh tells us that we are integral parts of the same stream of life, and geographical distances can never erase our emotional closeness and the spirit of oneness," he said.

Highlighting the cultural contributions of the States and Union Territories being celebrated, the Lieutenant Governor said that each region has enriched the national fabric while preserving its unique identity. He also referred to Keralam's literary and artistic heritage, Andhra Pradesh's contributions to literature, spirituality and the freedom movement, Karnataka's saint-poet tradition, Punjab's profound spiritual legacy, and Haryana's contribution to devotional literature. He also underlined the significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in showcasing India's cultural diversity, Chandigarh's place as a symbol of modern urban planning, and Delhi's role as a vibrant confluence of cultures from across the country.

"Indian traditions demonstrate how diversity and unity coexist harmoniously. Our cultural practices, faith traditions and literary heritage reinforce the idea that people from different regions remain connected through shared values and collective national consciousness," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that the Foundation Day celebrations provide an opportunity to understand one another's heritage, strengthen mutual respect and foster deeper people-to-people connections. He called upon citizens, particularly the younger generation, to draw inspiration from the ideals of the nation's ancestors and contribute actively to nation-building.

"We have the responsibility to internalise the ideals of our ancestors, walk the path they showed us, and make our role in nation-building more effective," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the goal of Viksit Bharat and urged all citizens to work towards a future where diversity is respected, knowledge and innovation flourish, culture and heritage are preserved, and every individual is assured dignity, opportunity and meaningful participation in the country's progress.