LG Calls for Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure For Better Medical Facilities
J&K LG today called for strengthening healthcare infrastructure to provide better medical facilities to common people of the region. He said in his address at the Quaternay Healthcare & Research Summit held at Srinagar ...
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J&K LG today called for strengthening healthcare infrastructure to provide better medical facilities to common people of the region. He said in his address at the Quaternay Healthcare & Research Summit held at Srinagar
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