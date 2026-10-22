LG calls for making Basohli a global centre of art, culture and creativity

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 21: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has congratulated the Department of Culture, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, the Vishwasthali NGO, the Divisional Commissioner and the District Administration on the successful organisation of the 4th edition of the Basohli Utsav.

In a message on the occasion of the festival's culmination, the Lieutenant Governor appreciated the people of Basohli for their contribution in elevating the festival to new heights.

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The Lieutenant Governor stated that Basohli is not only deeply rooted in its traditions but is also recognised for its imagination and creativity. He said that the Utsav seeks to establish Basohli among the cultural capitals of the country and envisioned its emergence as a vibrant centre of art and literature where artists, writers and scholars from across the world can engage in meaningful dialogue.

"Our objective is very clear that Basohli should secure its place among the cultural capitals of the country and that various genres, from literature to art, should take root here. I wish to see Basohli develop as a centre of art and literature where renowned artists, writers, and practitioners from across the world come together and engage in dialogue. We have taken steps in this direction, but there is still a long way to go," he said.

Highlighting the rich legacy of the renowned Basohli school of painting, the Lieutenant Governor observed that art preserves the memories of a civilisation and connects generations through a shared cultural heritage. He expressed confidence that the ongoing cultural renaissance in Basohli would inspire the present generation to create a lasting artistic legacy.

"It is a matter of pride for the entire nation that Basohli is once again witnessing a cultural renaissance. I am fully confident that the present generation will create an invaluable artistic heritage for the generations to come," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, artists and artisans are receiving growing recognition and support in line with the vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'. The Lieutenant Governor urged officials to ensure timely access to training, credit, modern tools, design support and market linkages for all eligible artisans under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

The Lieutenant Governor encouraged youth to blend traditional knowledge with innovation and leverage digital platforms and e-commerce to promote local heritage globally. He commended the focus on "Shakti Parampara" as the central theme of this year's Utsav and called upon all stakeholders to preserve, promote and take pride in India's rich cultural heritage while advancing towards a developed nation.

"Let us take a resolve as we conclude the Basohli Utsav that we will honour our artists and artisans, and teach the new generation to take pride in their heritage. Let us resolve that when the world speaks of Basohli, it will speak not only of its glorious past, but also of a present filled with confidence," the Lieutenant Governor said.