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Home / Videos / LG Calls for Developing SKUAST as Entrepreneurship Support Platform

LG Calls for Developing SKUAST as Entrepreneurship Support Platform

        LG has called for developing the concerned directorate at SKUAST into a comprehensive support platform for young entrepreneurs across Jammu and Kashmir.The proposed platform would provide mentoring, guidance and assistance in accessing capital, helping aspiring...

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Daily Excelsior
06:45 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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LG has called for developing the concerned directorate at SKUAST into a comprehensive support platform for young entrepreneurs across Jammu and Kashmir.The proposed platform would provide mentoring, guidance and assistance in accessing capital, helping aspiring entrepreneurs turn their innovative ideas into viable business ventures.The initiative aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by supporting young innovators and facilitating their journey towards self-employment and business development.

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