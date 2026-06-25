LG Sinha Attends 'Rudrabhishek' Ceremony At Anandishwar Bhairav Nath Asthapan In Srinagar

Srinagar, Jun 25: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the 'Rudrabhishek' ceremony at Anandishwar Bhairav Nath Asthapan here in the summer capital of the Union Territory.

The ceremony was held on the auspicious occasion of Shivacharya Abhinavgupta Jayanti and Nirjala Ekadashi at the Shri Anandishwar Bhairav Nath Ji Maharaj Asthapan at Maisuma here, an official spokesman said.

He said the Lieutenant Governor interacted with the devotees and extended his greetings.

On the occasion, Sinha said that Shri Anandishwar Bhairav Nath Ji Maharaj Asthapan continues to occupy a cherished place in the collective consciousness of Jammu and Kashmir.

LG Sinha said the vision of great sages reminds us that our collective growth and harmony are beautifully interconnected.

"The life and teachings of Shivacharya Abhinavgupta, the foremost exponent of Kashmir Shaivism, continue to illuminate India's spiritual heritage. From aesthetics to profound philosophy of self-recognition, his vision remains a timeless beacon of non-dual consciousness," the LG said. (Agencies)