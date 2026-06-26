LG attends Rudra Abhishek ceremony on Shivacharya Abhinavgupta Jayanti

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended Rudra Abhishek ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Shivacharya Abhinavgupta Jayanti and Nirjala Ekadashi at Shri Anandishwar Bhairav Nath Ji Maharaj Asthapan, Maisuma, Srinagar, today.

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The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the devotees and extended his heartiest greetings.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor observed that Shri Anandishwar Bhairav Nath Ji Maharaj Asthapan continues to occupy a cherished place in the collective consciousness of Jammu & Kashmir.

He offered his deepest prayers for the peace, well-being, and prosperity of all. He said the vision of great sages reminds us that our collective growth and harmony are beautifully interconnected.

"The life and teachings of Shivacharya Abhinavgupta, foremost exponent of Kashmir Shaivism, continue to illuminate India's spiritual heritage. From aesthetics to profound philosophy of Self-recognition, his vision remains a timeless beacon of non-dual consciousness," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The members of Shri Anandishwar Bhairav Nath Asthapan Trust's Organizing and Management Committees including Omkar Nath Bhat, President; Hari Krishan Koul, Vice President; Hira Lal Koul, Executive Member; Pushpati Nath Koul, Joint Secretary, and Vijay Sas, Secretary were present.

VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Tejinder Singh, IGP CID; Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and senior officers also accompanied the Lieutenant Governor.