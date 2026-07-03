LG attends ‘One Day Capacity Building Programme’ of SED

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 2: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended 'One Day Capacity Building Programme' organised by Bharti Airtel Foundation, State Council of Educational Research and Training, J&K and School Education Department. The event served as a formal platform for the launch of instructional resources jointly developed by the three institutions aimed at strengthening the professional capacities of teachers and enriching the overall quality of school education across the Union Territory.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said the initiative is a collective pledge and rooted in a fundamental truth that when we empower teachers, we inspire confidence in our students.

"When teachers are empowered, students gain confidence. When schools are strengthened, society becomes more resilient and when education moves in the right direction, Jammu Kashmir and the nation advance toward a brighter, safer and more prosperous future," he said.

"We must remember that the ultimate purpose of education is transformation. When learning connects with lived experiences, it sparks generational change. The greatest power of education does not lie in exam results but in its ability to change lives. A dedicated teacher shapes destiny. I want schools in Jammu Kashmir to focus on this aspect and become laboratories of life-building," the Lieutenant Governor added.

The one-day capacity-building programme is also linked to the broader "Drug-Free Jammu & Kashmir" campaign. Its aim is to improve teaching methods and protect students from the challenges today's youth face. The Lieutenant Governor said that rising trends in drug abuse, mental stress, social pressure, digital-world risks and changing lifestyles have made the school's role more important than ever. He said teachers are being provided with modern tools and training so they help build students' personalities and empower them to face life's challenges.

"Education today cannot be restricted to measurable academic achievement alone. The challenges of modern life are far more complex than before. Pressure from competition, societal expectations, stress, peer influence and the growing danger of substance abuse, are realities our children face daily. In such circumstances life-skills education becomes essential, and schools should focus on self-awareness, emotional balance, problem-solving, creativity and critical thinking. We must teach children practical lessons for living so they learn with greater confidence and contribute to building a healthy society," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy's aim is to develop citizens who are creative, responsible, innovative, compassionate and self-reliant. He also commended the initiative of the Directorate, School Education Jammu to start online classes for grades 11 and 12 across ten districts. He said this is an important step toward educational equality and through this initiative even students in remote villages can access quality learning.

"Success of these efforts will be measured by the confidence of our students and their contribution to a self-reliant Jammu Kashmir. Many countries have shown that in times of crisis the younger generation becomes our greatest hope. Beyond the standard curriculum, learning must include how to overcome hardships, help rebuild communities and support one another. Life-skills-based education can reduce social divides and strengthen the values of diversity", he further said.

"The purpose of education is the upliftment of all humanity. Today Jammu Kashmir is making its important contribution to this global endeavour. Every positive step taken here can reshape the lives of millions of children in the years ahead. This initiative also reflects the spirit of long-term collaboration among Government, teachers, parents, industry and society. All the stakeholders must come together to build a Jammu Kashmir where every student feels safe, respected and inspired, where every teacher, through knowledge, compassion and dedication, shapes the next generation and where education becomes the primary means of transformation, confidence, social harmony and hope," the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the meritorious students and winners of Tobacco-Free Educational Institution (TOFEI) initiative. Several books on life-skills were also released.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Co-Chairman Bharti Airtel Foundation; Ram Niwas Sharma, Commissioner Secretary, School Education Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Nuriya Ansari, CEO, Bharti Airtel Foundation; Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director School Education Jammu, senior officials, heads of educational institutions, prominent citizens, teachers and students were present.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor flagged off a Mobile Medical Care Unit van, supported by HDFC Bank Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, 'HDFC Parivartan'.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated HDFC Bank Limited for this noble initiative, which is slated to operate in Jammu division for a period of 27 months. The programme, focusing on Ramban district, is designed to complement and strengthen the public health infrastructure of the region.

Operating on a roster-based schedule, the Mobile Medical Care Unit will deliver doorstep primary healthcare services to the communities. It will be staffed by a qualified medical team, including a Doctor (MBBS), Community Health Officer, Nursing Staff, and a Community Mobilizer.

The vehicle is equipped with 84 essential medicines and facilities for point-of-care tests like Hemoglobin, Blood Sugar, Urine Pregnancy Test, Chikungunya, Malaria, Typhoid, and Dengue. Along with daily OPD services, the core focus will be on Maternal & Child Health, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Seasonal, Water Borne and Vector Borne Diseases. The team will also provide crucial antenatal/postnatal care and regular screenings for diabetes and hypertension. Furthermore, the initiative will feature quarterly specialized health camps with visiting specialist doctors and health awareness activities as well as school health programmes for children in the coverage areas, effectively bridging critical healthcare gaps.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sachin Mahajan, Zonal Head, HDFC Bank; Meera Choudhary, J&K Head, HDFC Bank, Abhishek Khajuria, Cluster Head, HDFC Bank; Satnam Singh, Head, Health -Smile Foundation and other members of HDFC Bank Limited and Smile Foundation were present at the flag-off ceremony at Lok Bhavan Jammu.