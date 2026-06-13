LG Attends Launch Ceremony Of E-Edition Of Collected Works Of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

Srinagar, Jun 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the launch ceremony of e-edition of collected works of revered nationalist, educationist and social reformer, Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, at Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the monumental efforts of the Mahamana Malaviya Mission. “Given the increased accessibility of digital content in today's era, I am confident that this initiative will ensure seamless, universal access to the timeless wisdom of Mahamana,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor spoke on the "Viksit Bharat and Jammu Kashmir: The Relevance of Mahamana’s Vision" and highlighted Mahamana’s foundational contributions toward building an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

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“Mahamana did not inherit easy paths; instead, he forged new avenues for India's future.

While his contemporaries debated structural reforms across education, Swadeshi, national unity, and rapid industrialization, Mahamana had already advanced significantly toward implementing solutions.

In 1904, Mahamana had envisioned a comprehensive curriculum that would produce engineers to make the nation powerful and prosperous. He placed special emphasis on holistic education focussing on modern engineering, industrial machinery manufacture, chemical sciences and agricultural research with indigenous handicrafts, handloom skills, art, and India's cultural-spiritual heritage. 122 years later, we are giving concrete shape to his ideas through the National Education Policy.

Mahamana wanted to strengthen the nation through education and skills aligned with industrial needs. Today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to fully realize the dreams of Mahamana. While the entire world is grappling with economic crises, India is moving forward with renewed momentum and confidence,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UT of Jammu & Kashmir is leading the country in implementing Mahamana’s visions.

“A historic industrial revolution, catalysed by the 2021 New Industrial Policy, has resulted in an influx of investments over the past four years that surpasses the cumulative industrial investments of seven decades.

Aligning with Mahamana's principles of national unity, social harmony and women-led development, Jammu Kashmir has undergone a societal transformation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to commit to five core pillars of growth:

“First, continuous Mastery of Knowledge and skills aligned with evolving industrial needs. Second, cultivate a culture of personal integrity, honesty, and ethical values. Third, adopt an entrepreneurial mindset in both thought and action. Fourth, engage in community service. Fifth, promote National Unity and foster cross-sectoral collaboration and social harmony,”

Prabhu Narain Srivastava and Kamal Nain Rai, Patrons of the Mahamana Malaviya Mission; Hari Shankar Singh, President, Mahamana Malaviya Mission; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir; office-bearers of the Mahamana Malaviya Mission, faculty members of the University of Kashmir, and senior officers of the police and civil administration were present on the occasion.