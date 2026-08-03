Srinagar, Aug 3: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) conference on Strengthening Climate Resilience and Livelihoods in the Himalayan Region through Nature-based Solutions. He also inaugurated Civil and Mechanical Engineering Block at the main campus, IUST’s Larmoo Campus and the Law School. The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the IUST for their initiatives and lauded the University's policy brief on the Drug-Free Jammu Kashmir campaign.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the alarming pace of climate change in the Himalayan region. He noted that between January and August last year, the Himalayas witnessed a natural disaster almost every day. In Jammu Kashmir alone, flash floods and cloudbursts have damaged public infrastructure, disrupting roads, water supply schemes, and power feeders. The Lieutenant Governor observed that there is no dichotomy between development and conservation and the nature itself is infrastructure.

“For example, constructing a watershed is also an effective flood-control system. It is infrastructure that also serves as a water purification system and forms the basis of an irrigation system. Similarly, a wetland is nature’s vast reservoir because it absorbs excess water during the monsoon and then slowly gives life to surrounding areas during the dry months. A dense forested mountain slope is in fact like a strong wall that protects the entire mountain from collapsing onto the villages below. Therefore, I believe that when we destroy these natural systems, we are playing with the future. But when we conserve and restore these natural systems, we are investing in a bright future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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The Lieutenant Governor urged the scientists and domain experts to bring Nature-based Solutions out of the margins of development planning and place them at its centre. He also placed six major recommendations before policymakers, scientists, and engineers.

“Use modern technologies like remote sensing, geospatial mapping, and AI to track glacier retreat, spring flow, soil health, and forest cover. This data should inform every development project in the region. Nature-based Solutions must be embedded into project budgeting, appraisal, and monitoring. Farmers, shepherds, orchard owners, and tribal communities must be equal stakeholders. Their generational knowledge of rivers, mountains, and forests is invaluable. Annual budget reviews should include whether forests and ecosystems have grown richer or weaker, ensuring accountability for environmental wealth. Establish platforms for long-term cooperation among scientists, policymakers, and communities. Move beyond concrete embankments to restore floodplains and wetlands, combining built structures with natural systems,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged universities to elevate Nature-based Solutions into a multidisciplinary subject, spanning ecology, hydrology, engineering, economics, disaster management, and traditional knowledge. He stressed that future professionals must understand the interconnectedness of ecosystems, economies, technologies, and societies.

Recalling the Green Jammu Kashmir Drive launched in 2020, which raised forest cover to nearly 55 percent, the Lieutenant Governor reiterated the importance of sustainable living. He envisioned a Himalaya where watersheds are healthier, wetlands thrive, and rivers flow naturally, sustaining biodiversity and culture.

“By placing nature at the centre of development, integrating modern technology with traditional wisdom, and involving communities as equal partners, the Himalayan region can build resilience against climate change. We must remember that Himalayas are not merely a geographical entity but a living heritage that demands foresight, patience, and responsibility,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor released the special edition of IUST's monthly magazine 'Times Echo' on 100-Day Anti-Drug campaign and Policy Brief on Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan, prepared by various experts of J&K. Certificates were also handed over to the PMKVY trainees.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh; Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST; Prof. Shamim Ahmad Shah, Registrar, IUST; Prof. Javed Hussain Mir, Convener of the Conference; eminent scientists, experts, senior officials, faculty and students attended the conference.