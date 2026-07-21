LG Attends Commemorative Event Following Successful Completion Of 100 Days Of 'Drug-Free J&K Campaign'

SRINAGAR, Jul 21: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed an event organized by the Department of Social Welfare, commemorating the successful completion of 100 days of the 'Drug-Free J&K campaign'. Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said while this milestone marks significant progress, our mission is far from complete.

“We are determined to neutralise the drug cartels and narco-terror networks that target our youth. We continue to strengthen our key priorities of dismantling illicit trafficking ecosystems, enhancing public awareness, and providing robust rehabilitation to help affected individuals reintegrate into society. The first 100 days of the campaign laid the foundation for the rigorous path ahead. The road ahead will certainly be tough, but our resolve to completely wipe out narco-terrorism is stronger than ever,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that during this 100-day campaign, he traveled across every region of the Union Territory, connecting with communities in all 20 districts through Padyatra. He recalled meeting many parents burdened by fear for their children's futures.

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“Standing alongside families in their darkest moments allowed me to truly grasp the depth of their anguish. Yet amid that pain, I saw an unwavering hope of a shared conviction that our youth can break free from addiction and reclaim their lives. During my Padyatra, I saw both pain and courage. I witnessed despair and also glimpses of hope, and I can proudly say that such unprecedented public support for this campaign has never been seen in the history of Jammu Kashmir.

Padyatra in every district sent a strong message that we will not allow our youth or our future to be stolen. Over the past 100 days, we backed that resolve with decisive action. 2,581 drug traffickers arrested, nearly 1,431 kg of narcotics including 23.29 kg heroin seized, and over Rs. 188.89 crore in assets confiscated to cripple narco-terror financing.

By revoking hundreds of driving licences, vehicle registrations, recommending suspension of hundreds of passports and by taking action against non-compliant pharmacies, we have sent a clear message that no offender is above the law. Most importantly, thousands of young people have received treatment and are now rebuilding their lives in the mainstream,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that rehabilitation transforms lives, restores families, and secures our future. He observed that the administration will soon launch the “Rehabilitation and Socio-Economic Reintegration Scheme for Drug Abuse Victims, 2026,” starting with a pilot in the two sensitive districts of Jammu as well as Kashmir Division.

He observed that the initiative, built on a structured 3-year cycle, guides individuals through medical care and therapy in Phase 1, education and employment in Phase 2, and long-term relapse prevention with community support in Phase 3.

“The past 100 days have awakened a new consciousness among the people of Jammu Kashmir, and with their cooperation narco-terrorists will be wiped out and their networks dismantled link by link. The foundation on which smugglers built their empire of narco-terror will be completely destroyed. Those who have ruined the future of our young people will receive such severe punishment that future generations will remember it. I consider this justice and a strong warning against crime. My message is absolutely clear that if you ruin others’ lives, the law will not spare your future either,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon people to speak up against drug abuse. He said the government needs support of entire community.

“We need every citizen to speak up, report local drug activity, and help those affected by addiction. If someone in your community is suffering, don't walk away. Guide them toward treatment, support their recovery, and help them start fresh. Young people trapped by addiction are victims of circumstances and therefore need support, not ostracism, and they need the trust of society. Our goal of a drug-free Jammu Kashmir is perfectly clear. This is not merely a dream but our national resolve. We are working to establish more rehabilitation centres. Consultancy services are being strengthened, and skill development and employment opportunities are being provided to youths who complete rehabilitation,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon youth to become the greatest strength of the nation and do not sacrifice their dreams to drugs. Never let a drug dealer dictate the course of your life.

“Your energy is meant for building, your talent for creation, and your courage for moving forward. Take pride in your culture, your heritage, and who you are, and step confidently into a brighter future. I also appeal to the parents to never ignore any signs of drug use in their son or daughter. We must remember that seeking help in time is wisdom. History bears witness that whether it was terrorism or narco-terror, silence has caused the greatest harm to society. So, break the silence and spread awareness so we can save millions of lives.

I also urge all teachers and leaders of religious and social organisations to sustain the energy you have shown in these 100 days. You shape lives so keep instilling discipline and confidence in the youth and make them aware of the harmful effects of drugs. Let us pledge to turn this campaign into one of India’s broadest and most effective mass movements. Let us pledge to reach every person in need. Let us pledge to hold the hand of every young person who wants a new beginning. Let us pledge to dismantle every drug cartel that spreads poison in society and together create a Jammu Kashmir that is drug-free, terror-free, and full of hope, development and trust,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the officials of civil administration, Police, law enforcement and security agencies, volunteers, social and religious organisations, youth and Nari Shakti and all the stakeholders for their valuable contribution to the Drug-Free J&K campaign.

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated outstanding performers and released a special DIPR-compiled Coffee Table Book, highlighting the widespread impact of Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Campaign.

The event also featured an impactful documentary screening by Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), an engaging short skit by J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages (JKAACL), and presentations by J&K Police and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) J&K Chapter.

A Two- minute silence was observed in the memory of citizens who lost their lives in the recent natural calamities in J&K.

Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; S.J.M.Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Chanderkar Bharti, Principal Secretary Home; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare; Shreya Singhal, Director Information; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners; public representatives; heads of educational institutes; senior officials; members of civil society and various social organisation; prominent citizens and youth in large from across the UT attended the ceremony, in person and through virtual mode.