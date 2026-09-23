LG Approves Withdrawal Of Cases Against 20 Individuals In Connection With Sept 24 Violence In Ladakh
Leh, Sept 23: In a significant step towards fostering peace, public tranquility, and social harmony in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals, related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in...
Leh, Sept 23: In a significant step towards fostering peace, public tranquility, and social harmony in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals, related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year. The cases have been withdrawn under Section 360 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, on the recommendation of Ladakh Police following a comprehensive review of the status of investigations into the cases.
On September 24 last year, Leh witnessed severe unrest, following which multiple cases of rioting and arson were registered by the police. Out of the 87 identified accused in the rioting cases, 81 were arrested, and criminal proceedings began against them. Following the review, the Ladakh Police recommended that criminal charges against 20 of these accused, in FIR No. 144/2005, registered at PS – Leh, be formally withdrawn. The proposal was sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval, and the same was granted today by Saxena in the “larger interest of peace and public tranquility.”
L-G Saxena said this decision would ensure that these 20 individuals, discharged of the criminal charges, move forward positively with their lives and careers. “By prioritising justice and healing over protracted litigation, the decision aims at fostering a more peaceful, united, and harmonious society in Ladakh. I extend my sincere gratitude to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, for his constant guidance and sympathetic approach in matters pertaining to the victims and their families,” L-G Saxena said.
The development comes just days after the Lieutenant Governor, on 13 September, had sanctioned compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of each of the four deceased in the September 24 violence. An ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for those with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries had also been approved by the Lieutenant Governor, reaffirming the Administration’s solidarity with the victims and their families in their journey towards healing and overcoming the grief.
Cases have been withdrawn against the following persons:
Mohd Asif S/o Mohd Salim
Shaziya Parveen D/o Ammanullah
Tsetan Norboo S/o Nima Wangail
Stanzin Morup S/o Tsewang Phunchok
Sonam Zangpo S/o Gonbo Dorjey
Jigmet Thinley S/o Sham Lal
Shabir Hussain S/o Ahmad Shah
Sonam Togdan S/o Tashi Norphel
Urgain Namdol S/o Mepham Phuntsog
Tsering Gyalson S/o Phunchok Wangyal
Sonam Gurmet S/o Tashi Tsering
Zulfikar Ali S/o Mohd Shafi
Stanzin Chosphel S/o Tsering Stobdan
Ishey Tsering S/o Tsewang Stanzin
Rigzin Nurbo S/o Tundup Dorje
Rinchen Namgyal S/o Dorjey Phunchok.
Jigmat Dorjay S/o Yountan Chosphel (Deceased)
Rinchen Dadul S/o Tsering Morup (Deceased)
Stanzin Namgail S/o Nawang Zotpa (Deceased)
Tsewang Thirchin S/o Stanzin Namgail (Deceased).