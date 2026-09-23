LG Approves Withdrawal Of Cases Against 20 Individuals In Connection With Sept 24 Violence In Ladakh

Leh, Sept 23: In a significant step towards fostering peace, public tranquility, and social harmony in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals, related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year. The cases have been withdrawn under Section 360 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, on the recommendation of Ladakh Police following a comprehensive review of the status of investigations into the cases.

On September 24 last year, Leh witnessed severe unrest, following which multiple cases of rioting and arson were registered by the police. Out of the 87 identified accused in the rioting cases, 81 were arrested, and criminal proceedings began against them. Following the review, the Ladakh Police recommended that criminal charges against 20 of these accused, in FIR No. 144/2005, registered at PS – Leh, be formally withdrawn. The proposal was sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval, and the same was granted today by Saxena in the “larger interest of peace and public tranquility.”

L-G Saxena said this decision would ensure that these 20 individuals, discharged of the criminal charges, move forward positively with their lives and careers. “By prioritising justice and healing over protracted litigation, the decision aims at fostering a more peaceful, united, and harmonious society in Ladakh. I extend my sincere gratitude to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, for his constant guidance and sympathetic approach in matters pertaining to the victims and their families,” L-G Saxena said.

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The development comes just days after the Lieutenant Governor, on 13 September, had sanctioned compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of each of the four deceased in the September 24 violence. An ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for those with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries had also been approved by the Lieutenant Governor, reaffirming the Administration’s solidarity with the victims and their families in their journey towards healing and overcoming the grief.

Cases have been withdrawn against the following persons:

Mohd Asif S/o Mohd Salim

Shaziya Parveen D/o Ammanullah

Tsetan Norboo S/o Nima Wangail

Stanzin Morup S/o Tsewang Phunchok

Sonam Zangpo S/o Gonbo Dorjey

Jigmet Thinley S/o Sham Lal

Shabir Hussain S/o Ahmad Shah

Sonam Togdan S/o Tashi Norphel

Urgain Namdol S/o Mepham Phuntsog

Tsering Gyalson S/o Phunchok Wangyal

Sonam Gurmet S/o Tashi Tsering

Zulfikar Ali S/o Mohd Shafi

Stanzin Chosphel S/o Tsering Stobdan

Ishey Tsering S/o Tsewang Stanzin

Rigzin Nurbo S/o Tundup Dorje

Rinchen Namgyal S/o Dorjey Phunchok.

Jigmat Dorjay S/o Yountan Chosphel (Deceased)

Rinchen Dadul S/o Tsering Morup (Deceased)

Stanzin Namgail S/o Nawang Zotpa (Deceased)

Tsewang Thirchin S/o Stanzin Namgail (Deceased).