Leh/Jammu, Nov 20: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday approved the conferment of honorary ranks to eligible non-gazetted police personnel on the last day of their service upon superannuation, officials said.

The decision, approved last month, aims to recognise the decades of dedicated service rendered by police personnel in the challenging high-altitude and extreme climatic conditions of Ladakh.

Under the approved arrangement, constables and special grade constables will be conferred the honorary rank of head constable, head constables will be granted the honorary rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI), ASIs will be elevated to sub-inspector (SI), and SIs will be conferred the honorary rank of inspector on their last working day, they added.

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The initiative seeks to acknowledge the lifelong contribution of retiring personnel towards maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety across the Union Territory, while instilling a sense of pride and professional dignity among the force, the statement said.

The honorary promotion will be purely ceremonial and will not entitle the personnel to any additional monetary benefits, increase in pay or allowances, pensionary benefits, arrears or other post-retirement financial entitlements, they said.

"The grant of honorary ranks will be subject to prescribed eligibility conditions, including a minimum of two years of service in the substantive rank, satisfactory performance during the preceding five years, absence of major disciplinary punishment and requisite vigilance and integrity clearance," they added.

The decision comes after Saxena had witnessed firsthand the difficult operational conditions faced by Ladakh Police personnel during his visits to different parts of the Union Territory.

Police personnel routinely perform duties at altitudes ranging from 11,000 feet to nearly 20,000 feet, braving low oxygen levels, treacherous mountain passes and extreme sub-zero temperatures, which plunge well below minus 30 degrees Celsius during winters, the officials said.

Saxena had also spearheaded a similar initiative for retiring Delhi Police personnel during his tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

With this decision, Ladakh Police has been brought at par with the policy adopted for the Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles and Delhi Police, the statement added. (Agencies)