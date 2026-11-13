LG announces relief for shopkeepers of Warehouse, Shiv Market

‘Review, strengthen fire safety protocols’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the Warehouse, Nehru Market and Shiv Market in Jammu to undertake an on-ground assessment of shops that were damaged in recent fire incidents.

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During the visit, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with affected shopkeepers and members of the trade and business community. He listened to their concerns, and reviewed the extent of losses along with senior officials.

He announced Rs. 1 lakh in immediate relief from the Red Cross for each shopkeeper affected at Warehouse, Nehru Market, and Shiv Market. Immediate financial assistance of Rs. 11 lakhs has been given to affected shopkeepers at the Warehouse along with Rs. 27 lakhs for affected shopkeepers at Shiv Market.

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“I have no relief funds at my disposal, but as the President of the Red Cross Society, I requested them to provide some assistance through the Red Cross. They have arranged cheques of Rs. 1 lakh each, which is the maximum support they can offer as per the rule.

"I understand that this amount is very small compared to the losses you have endured, but I hope it provides at least some help during this difficult time. In the meantime, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Jammu are making every effort to ensure that you receive your insurance claims as soon as possible,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to expedite the damage assessment process and ensure prompt relief measures are extended to all those affected. He also emphasized the need to review and strengthen fire safety protocols across major commercial hubs to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.

“The entire UT administration stands with you. I assure the business community of all possible support from the Administration to help you rebuild your business at the earliest,” he said.

Sinha has already formed an inquiry committee, comprising the Inspector General, Jammu, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the fire incident at the Warehouse, Nehru Market.

The committee is directed to probe any lapses or negligence, fix responsibility, and submit its report within 15 days.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that the inquiry will be completely impartial, and accountability will be fixed. He said if there was any negligence, strict action will be taken.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Govind Jaiswal, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Vikas Kundal, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Shridhar Patil, DIG, JSK Range; Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Aayushi Sudan, Municipal Commissioner Jammu; Vidhu Shekhar, Vice Chairman JDA and other senior officials.