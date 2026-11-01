LG administers ‘Unity Pledge’ to Lok Bhavan officials

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered 'Unity Pledge' to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel, on the occasion of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said:

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"Administered the Unity Pledge to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel and paid tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on his 151st birth anniversary."