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Home / State / LG administers ‘Unity Pledge’ to Lok Bhavan officials

LG administers ‘Unity Pledge’ to Lok Bhavan officials

Excelsior Correspondent Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered 'Unity Pledge' to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel, on the occasion of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'. In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said: Click here to...

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Daily Excelsior
04:29 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Lieutenant Governor administering 'Unity Pledge' to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and personnel on Saturday.

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered 'Unity Pledge' to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel, on the occasion of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas'.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said:

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"Administered the Unity Pledge to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel and paid tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on his 151st birth anniversary."

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