LG Administers Oath to Four New Ministers in J&K Cabinet
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to four newly inducted ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir Government at a ceremony held in Srinagar. The newly inducted ministers are Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shameema...
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to four newly inducted ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir Government at a ceremony held in Srinagar. The newly inducted ministers are Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shameema Firdous and Altaf Ahmad Wani, popularly known as Kalloo. All four belong to the Kashmir Valley.
Advertisement
Advertisement