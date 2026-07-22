LG addresses “Shakti Mimamsa” national symposium

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 21: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed the “Shakti Mimamsa” national symposium, a collaborative initiative by the Central Sanskrit University (Jammu Campus), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University. He said the deliberation on the spiritual heritage of the 51 Shakti Peethas over next 4-days will allow us to reconnect with the ancient Sanatana consciousness that has long defined India’s soul.

“Shakti is the very heartbeat and sustaining consciousness of the cosmos. It manifests in all motion and creation, shining through compassion, knowledge, love, patience, and life itself. From Vedic hymns and Upanishadic philosophy to the Devi Mahatmya, every facet of India’s spiritual heritage highlights that the Supreme Reality and Shakti are eternally inseparable,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

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He said the Indian philosophy and spirituality are not just found in ancient texts but they live in our everyday traditions.

“One can see this in village prayers, household Navaratri rituals, and our natural respect for motherly power. In our villages, countless women who have never read a word of Sanskrit embody the true spirit of Shakti through their daily lives. This is the heartbeat of India’s cultural and spiritual continuity. The Shakti Peethas are powerful symbols of our national unity and beacons of our shared cultural consciousness. A nation’s unity is built from shared memories, shared faiths and shared cultural journeys. The Shakti Peethas have carried out this work for centuries. They have united India not merely geographically but emotionally and spiritually as well,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that an academic focus on the Shakti Peethas is more urgent today than ever, driven by several key goals. He said, we must revive our ancient knowledge system and our youth need to realize that these sacred sites are living libraries of Indian philosophy, architecture, art, music, science, and history.

“Our ancestors chose these locations not just for spiritual reasons, but for their natural and cultural importance. Studying these sacred places is rigorous research that helps us understand India’s ancient knowledge traditions on their own terms. The second dimension is the renaissance of feminine consciousness," he added.

"The whole world knows that from ancient times India has revered women as goddesses. We worship Mother Durga, Mother Saraswati, Mother Lakshmi and Mother Shakti. Yet we must ask ourselves whether our social systems are providing every daughter, every sister and every mother the respect that our culture teaches. Remember that worship of the Goddess becomes meaningful only when respect for women becomes a natural part of our conduct. True worship of Shakti lies in ensuring equality, safety, dignity and opportunities for women in society,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the third goal is preserving our heritage. The Lieutenant Governor observed that many of our ancient manuscripts, inscriptions, folktales, and architectural wonders are fading away and without proper documentation today, future generations will lose this priceless legacy.

“This four-day symposium is a vital national mission to safeguard our cultural memory. The fourth goal is building national confidence. While many societies worldwide face an identity crisis, India stands strong with its unique cultural unity. The network of Shakti Peethas has kept our nation connected through shared faith and culture for centuries," he said.

"Our youth should take immense pride in this. Through facts, evidence, and rigorous study, they can discover the true depth of Indian civilization. This knowledge will not only boost their confidence but also help present India’s rich cultural identity to the world more effectively,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Padma Shri Prof. Vishwa Murti Shastri; Prof. Shrinivasa Varkhedi, Vice Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University; Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University; Alok Kumar Maurya, Additional CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Prof. R.G. Murali Krishna, Registrar, Central Sanskrit University; Prof. Satish Kumar Kapoor, Director, Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Campus, Jammu; distinguished scholars, and students attended the national symposium.